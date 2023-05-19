Central bank boosts gold reserves by nearly 0.48 million ounces in April

The value of the gold held by the NBP at the end of April amounted to PLN 64.8 billion (EUR 13.7 bln).

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s central bank (NBP) increased its gold reserves to 7.828 million ounces at the end of April from 7.352 million ounces, according to data published by the bank on Friday.

The value of the gold held by the NBP at the end of April amounted to PLN 64.8 billion (EUR 13.7 bln), while a month earlier it was PLN 62.46 billion (EUR 13.3 bln).

Converted to dollars, the gold was worth USD 15.5 billion at the end of last month, and almost USD 14.55 billion a month earlier.