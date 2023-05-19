Ruling coalition continues to lead, according to poll

The governing United Right coalition would win a parliamentary election, a new opinion poll has shown.

The conservative ruling camp would enjoy 39 percent of the vote, one percentage point more compared to the previous poll on April 30, the news website wPolityce.pl wrote on Friday, quoting a survey by the Social Changes researcher.

The main opposition grouping, the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), could count on 29 percent of the vote, having also gained one percentage point on the previous survey.

The far-right Confederation would come third on 9 percent followed by the Left and the centre-right party Poland 2050, both on 7 percent.

The agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), backed by 6 percent of respondents, was another party that would cross the 5-percent threshold required for parliamentary representation.

Two parties that would fail to enter parliament are Agreement with 1-percent support and Kukiz’15, which has altogether lost its 1-percent backing from the previous survey.

Of the 1,039 Poles who took part in the survey, run from May 12 to 15, 61 percent said they would go to the polls.