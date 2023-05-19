A man’s best friend – loyal dog credited with saving 70-year-old owner

Concerns arose when Władysław Matuszczak failed to return home after setting off to walk his dog.

Komenda Powiatowa Policji w Jarocinie/Facebook

A loyal dog has been credited with saving the life of his missing 70-year-old owner who spent 38-hours lost in the forest near Kotlin in Wielkopolska.

Thanks to the devotion of a small mongrel named Skierka, his owner, Władysław Matuszczak, managed to survive a harrowing ordeal after he found himself losing his bearings.

Concerns arose on Sunday morning after Matuszczak failed to return from walking his dog. Panicked family members alerted the authorities who set into action.

Worried about the cold nights, rescuers from the Wielkopolska Search and Rescue Group, firefighters and residents began a diligent search looking for any sign of the senior.

After several hours, members of the Wielkopolskie Group of Rescue Professionals (WGPR) found the missing man on Monday evening, with Skierka faithfully sitting by his side.

Agnieszka Zaworska, staff assistant of the Jarocin police, said: “When they tried to approach the man to help him, the mongrel sitting on his lap growled at them, defending access to his guardian.”

However, the pup soon realized that the rescuers meant well and allowed them to assist him.

Writing on Facebook about the incident, Wielkopolska Grupa Poszukiwawczo-Ratownicza SIRON posted: “The man was out of the house for 38 hours. Rescuers assessed the condition of the injured and then started the process of gradually warming him using blankets and chemical heating packs. He was disoriented and hypothermic.”

According to the police and paramedics, Skierka’s presence and the warmth the mutt provided were crucial in Matuszczak’s survival.

Eventually, the authorities managed to safely transport the pensioner to hospital where he received the necessary care and attention.