President Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia

In a tweet, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the purpose of his first-ever trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was to “improve bilateral relations”.



According to Zelenskyy, he will be present at the Arab League summit to discuss the release of all “political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, a formula for peace, and energy cooperation.”

Beginning my first-ever visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance bilateral relations and Ukraine’s ties with the Arab world. Political prisoners in Crimea and temporarily occupied territories, the return of our people, Peace Formula, energy cooperation. KSA plays a…

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2023

Zelenskyy’s surprise appearance at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia is part of a diplomatic offensive to rally support for Ukraine, particularly from Russia-friendly countries.

Syria is the only country out of 22 members of the Arab League that openly supported Russia’s invasion and Bashar al-Assad is attending the summit after 12 years of political isolation.