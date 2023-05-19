Warsaw-Radom airport handles 4,500 passengers in first four weeks

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Warsaw-Radom Airport, located around 100 kilometres south of the Polish capital, has handled 4,500 passengers since it re-opened for business four weeks ago after an extensive modernisation.

The airport, which has a chequered history, started handling flights again on April 27, after being officially opened by Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister.

The only public airport in Poland built without EU support, Radom originally began operating in May 2014, but by 2017 was one of the worst-performing Polish airports, with only 9,903 passengers handled that year, according to data from the Civil Aviation Office.

In 2018, a court declared Port Lotniczy Radom bankrupt, but a lifeline came in the form of Polish Airports State Enterprise (PPL), which bought it and then invested some PLN 800 million (EUR 174.4 million).

“Until today, the Radom airport has serviced 4,500 passengers,” Stanislaw Wojtera, PPL’s CEO, told the Polish state-owned broadcaster Radio 3 on Friday.

According to Wojtera, the airport has already serviced half the number of all passengers handled in 2016.

“At the end of this year, Radom will be somewhere in the middle of Polish regional airports,” when it comes to passenger numbers, he said.

Despite low numbers recorded in the first weeks of operation, Wojtera said charter flights could improve its results from June.

“Trips have been selling very well,” he said. “Our partners are satisfied. I am convinced that we will expand the offer year after year.”

After its overhaul, the airport boasts a modern 30,000-square-metre terminal. In addition to check-in desks and security checks, the building has a large commercial zone with restaurants, cafes, duty free shops, childcare rooms and playgrounds.