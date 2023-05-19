Biotech company ‘Urteste’ will debut at Warsaw Stock Exchange

The attention of the entire medical world and millions of cancer patients is focused on this Gdańsk-based company. Urteste S.A. is actively working on a breakthrough technology that enables the early detection of multiple types of cancer. On May 22nd, this innovative company will appear on the Main Market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange.



Since October 2021, Urteste S.A. has been listed on the alternative market, NewConnect. This means that the company has achieved growth and potential in just 20 months, allowing it to join the ranks of the largest companies listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

The success of Urteste’s scientific work is also evident in the investors’ interest and the successful public offering of Series E shares. Through this offering, the company allocated 269,400 shares, raising over PLN 29.6 million for further clinical research and certification of their results.

Urteste is developing groundbreaking technology for detecting several of the most common cancers (such as liver, prostate, stomach, lung, and breast) by measuring the activity of enzymes present in urine samples. Other companies working on diagnostic solutions in oncology use blood or biopsy as materials for research, which is inherently a more costly and invasive method compared to the tests developed by Polish scientists.

Polish biotech firm Urteste completes an initial public offering of 269,000 new shares, raising funds for clinical trials and certification process for their priority project, a pancreatic cancer test called Panuri. #UrtesteIPO #CancerDiagnostics pic.twitter.com/SHqobooMMA

— Ben Esmeil (@BenEsmael1) May 11, 2023

The team’s current priority project is PANURI, potentially one of the world’s first tests for early detection of pancreatic cancer, which is among the most challenging cancers to treat. The company plans to commercialize it no later than 2025.

Urteste’s scientists emphasize that every year, 1 in 6 deaths worldwide is caused by cancer, and late diagnosis has a significantly negative impact on the course of the disease, reducing the chances of effective treatment. For example, only 1% of pancreatic cancer patients survive five years after diagnosis. However, pancreatic cancer, when detected early, can be treated surgically.

Experts estimate that the global oncology testing market will grow by several dozen percent annually in the coming years, with its value reaching USD 75 billion by 2035. The most rapidly growing segment of this market will be screening, which includes the positioning of tests like those developed by Urteste.

