G7 leaders demand Russian troops withdraw from Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders held their first plenary session on Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. During the meeting, the leaders signed a statement in which they demanded that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraws its troops and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine.”



The statement adds that “a just peace cannot be realised without the complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment and this must be included in any call for peace.”

The G7 leaders also pointed out that their “support for Ukraine will not waver” and that they “stand together against Russia’s illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine.”

The G7 meeting

The three-day gathering ending on Sunday is expected to see leaders debate strategy on the more than year-long conflict in Ukraine and other global issues.

“The world is now facing multiple crises, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among others. Under these circumstances, the G7, which shares fundamental values, must effectively respond to important issues facing the international community and lead the world.” said Fumio Kishida.

He added, “I would like to confirm the unwavering unity of the G7 through candid discussions over the three days, and together, from Hiroshima, we strongly convey our resolute determination to resolve the various issues facing the international community.”

Earlier on Friday, they visited the peace memorial in the city leveled by an atomic bomb in World War Two.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Ukraine at G7



Contrary to earlier reports, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not personally participate in the G7 summit. The head of state will address the summit online, – announced the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in Kyiv on Friday.