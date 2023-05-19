China’s relations with Central Asia to inject energy to regional peace: Xi

China’s relations with Central Asian countries will forge ahead and inject strong, positive energy to the peace and stability of the region, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.



Xi made the remarks on Friday when attending a document signing ceremony and meeting the press together with the heads of state of the five Central Asian states after a round-table meeting of the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian City, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

“This summit has been a good start for our corporation. I believe that with our joint efforts, China’s relations with Central Asian countries will forge ahead like a ship braving all winds and waves, offer new vitality to the development and revitalization of the six countries, and inject strong, positive energy into the peace and stability of the region,” Xi said.

Earlier in the day, Xi delivered a keynote address at the round-table meeting, which was also attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.