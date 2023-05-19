More than 1 million people displaced in Sudan

More than a million people have been displaced in Sudan so far due to ongoing fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary (RSF), Matthew Saltmarsh a UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson said on Friday.

The latest figure includes some 843,000 people displaced internally and around 250,000 people who have fled across Sudan’s borders, the spokesman told a Geneva briefing.

So far the fighting has seen hundreds of people killed and thousands of people wounded.

Sudan is also plagued by conflict-related sexual violence, with armed men across the country abusing women.

Changes in leadership

Sudan’s sovereign council head General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan issued a decree on Friday sacking paramilitary RSF leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, widely known as Hemedti, from his position as deputy of the council with immediate effect.

Burhan also appointed former rebel leader Malik Agar as a deputy on the council.

