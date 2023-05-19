Russia will see it’s not worth attacking NATO: Polish def min

The Griffin Shock 23-1 exercise is a strong signal sent to Russia that it’s not worth attacking NATO territory, that the cooperation between Polish forces, U.S. forces, and the Alliance is very close, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Friday while observing the military drills in Bemowo Piska, northern Poland.

President observes 2023’s largest Polish military exercises

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Ustka on Saturday to observe this year’s largest exercise of the Polish Armed Forces – Anaconda-23. He also…

see more

“We are built on this interoperability, cooperation, and high credibility when it comes to allied forces,” Błaszczak said as he observed the soldiers’ activities during the exercise.

The defense minister acknowledged that during discussions with commanders, the basic message broke through that the soldiers know very well how to behave, and they know the procedures very well.

“This cooperation, this interoperability between the forces of the North Atlantic Alliance is simply a fact,” he said.

Referring to the capabilities of Apache helicopters, Błaszczak stressed that he is proud that during his recent visit to the Pentagon, he agreed with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that “Polish pilots will start training on Apaches and the first Apaches from the U.S. Army’s resources will be delivered to the Polish Army… before the signing and execution of the contract to buy 96 Apache helicopters for the Polish Army.”

Deputy Prime Minister @mblaszczak : We are witnessing joint exercises between the Polish Armed Forces, #NATO troops and 🇺🇸military. We are built up by this cooperation and interoperability. pic.twitter.com/ZE1dEoP9dj

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) May 19, 2023

Griffin Shock

“Griffin Shock is a combined NATO and U.S. Army short notice exercise that will demonstrate the U.S. Army’s ability to enhance the NATO alliance by rapidly reinforcing the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Poland to a brigade size Land Forces Brigade,” an official website of the U.S. army states.

More than 3,000 troops from five NATO countries and several hundred vehicles are taking part in the Griffin Shock 23-1 exercise.