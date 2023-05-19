G7 leaders hold first meeting of Hiroshima summit

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders held their first plenary session on Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

The fate of the world is at stake in Ukraine: Polish president at PISM Conference

see more

The three-day gathering ending on Sunday is expected to see leaders debate strategy on the more than year-long conflict in Ukraine and other global issues.

“The world is now facing multiple crises, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, among others. Under these circumstances, the G7, which shares fundamental values, must effectively respond to important issues facing the international community and lead the world.” said Fumio Kishida.

G7 leaders confront spectre of nuclear conflict on visit to Hiroshima memorial https://t.co/SdPalM7ZlX

— The Guardian (@guardian) May 19, 2023

He added, “I would like to confirm the unwavering unity of the G7 through candid discussions over the three days, and together, from Hiroshima, we strongly convey our resolute determination to resolve the various issues facing the international community.”

Earlier on Friday, they visited the peace memorial in the city leveled by an atomic bomb in World War Two.

The G7 comprises Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Ukraine at G7



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally participate in the G7 summit, confirmed Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, on Friday.

“There will be decisions made on very important matters, and that is why the presence of our president is absolutely necessary to defend our interests,” Danilov said on television.

This will be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Asia since the start of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.