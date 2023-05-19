U.K. sanctions ‘shady individuals’ connected to theft of Ukrainian grain

Britain announced a new wave of sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting companies connected to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders held their first plenary session on Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Along with the United States, Britain and the rest of the Group of Seven (G7) major economies are set to unveil sanctions and export controls targeting Russia over its war against Ukraine, at the G7 summit in Japan this weekend.

The U.K. said in a statement that it was sanctioning 86 individuals and entities as part of a new crackdown on what it called “shady individuals and entities” connected to the theft and resale of Ukrainian grain.

The sanctions would also target Russia’s major energy and arms shipping companies, including those connected to Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, and the owner of the Russian Copper Company, Igor Altushkin.

The designations came after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced new import bans on Russian diamonds.