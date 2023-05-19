Damages in Ukraine reach estimated USD 750 bn: Ukrainian official

Ukraine has been ravaged by war for more than a year. During this time, thousands of military and civilian buildings and infrastructure have been destroyed by Russian shellings. To talk about rebuilding Ukraine, TVP World invited the economic advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleg Ustenko.

According to Zelenskyy’s economic advisor, the most essential issues in regard to rebuilding the country are funding and a comprehensive plan. “After two weeks of the invasion, we already received from the office of the president the task to start working on the plan of rebuilding of the country,” he said.

Ustenko further pointed out that when talking about rebuilding Ukraine, the conversation revolves around two tracks. “The first track is so-called the fast-track recovery” which focuses on rebuilding the most critical infrastructure.

The second track is focused on long-term recovery, he added.

Ustenko emphasized that so far the total cost of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is approximately USD 750 billion.