Today’s “Rock Rachon” focuses on Russian missile attacks on Ukrainian cities. We spoke to Thomas C. Theiner, a former artilleryman in the Italian Army and an authority on NATO Cold War land forces and defense strategy, to explain the significance of Ukrainian AA shooting down numerous Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles. Theiner also clarifies reports of Russians hitting one of the Patriot batteries, revealing that it was debris from a shot-down drone that caused minor damage to one of the Patriot system battery’s components. Joe Lindsley, a contributor, tells us about the Ukrainian holidays and how the Ukrainians deal with missile attacks. We also discuss the “Washington Post” attack on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Rock Rachon 18.05
