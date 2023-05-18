Europol Gaz demands compensation from Gazprom over delayed gas deliveries

The owner of the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, Europol Gaz, called on Russia’s Gazprom to pay compensation amounting to around PLN 6 billion (EUR 1.3 bn) for losses the company has suffered since Russia halted gas flows to Poland.



The decision was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin on Thursday, on TVP Info.

“Europol Gaz, i.e. the company responsible for the transmission of gas, filed an arbitration suit against Gazprom for the return of approximately PLN 850 million of receivables, overdue payments for gas transmission. Waldemar Pawlak donated this money to the Russians in 2010, he did not pursue this money, which also shows how that government (…) bowed to the Russians, but on the condition that the Russians would send this gas by 2045 and Europol Gaz would make money on it,” Sasin said.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline is a major natural gas pipeline that connects the Yamal Peninsula in Russia to Western Europe, including Poland.

As the deputy prime minister explained, the gas that was supposed to flow through Poland isn’t flowing, which is why Poland has the right to demand a refund.

“Moreover, this lawsuit, this arbitration request also concerns lost profits by Europol Gaz. It is an amount above PLN 5 bn. This is how much the time until 2045 was actually estimated, when the Russians undertook to send gas through Polish territory,” he stressed.

According to a document obtained by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), the arbitration proceedings will be conducted before the Arbitration Institute at the Chamber of Commerce in Stockholm.

Since the expiry of the contract in May 2020, the transmission of gas via the Yamal pipeline has been carried out in line with European regulations. In May 2022 however, when Russia was sanctioned due to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom halted shipments through the Yamal gas pipeline.