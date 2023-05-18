Poland needs to correct ‘flaws’ in air-defences says PM

Morawiecki said that he has "full confidence in… Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, as well as in the military."



Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has called for the correction of “flaws” in Poland’s air-defence procedures in the wake of the discovery of a foreign ballistic missile in a forest near the north-central city of Bydgoszcz in April.

The head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, told the private broadcaster Radio Zet on Thursday morning that “we were dealing with an undesirable situation.”

“It needs to be looked at, it needs to be checked and if there are any guilty parties, they will certainly be held accountable, but you cannot close your eyes to the fact that there are certain procedures that have not worked 100 percent and this needs to be improved, also on the Nato level,” he said.

Commenting on Przydacz’s words during a press conference later on Thursday, Morawiecki said “if Minister Przydacz mentioned certain procedural flaws, I can only say: yes, they should be corrected”.

He also said that he has “full confidence in… Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, as well as in the military.”

According to the Polish Defence Ministry, the missile fell to earth on December 16, 2022. But an investigation was only launched after it was found. It appears an airborne military object, quite possibly an unarmed Russian missile, entered Polish airspace.