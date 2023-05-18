No justice until Crimea returns to Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set up an advisory council to restore Ukrainian rule over Russia-annexed Crimea on Thursday, saying the work to liberate the peninsula was ongoing amid expectations of Kyiv’s counteroffensive.

Zelenskyy said that more and more countries have been coming to realize that it is impossible to restore justice without returning Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014.

I am glad to see that the Crimea Platform we have created effectively channels the joint power of our entire state and the Crimean Tatar people. I am glad to know that our joint work with the Mejlis brings the result Ukraine needs. By the way, we are preparing some very important… pic.twitter.com/uIHPGaMLPN

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 18, 2023

“We are preparing to reintegrate Crimea. I signed the decree about the advisory council on reintegration and de-occupation of our Crimea and the city of Sevastopol,” Zelenskyy told Tatar community leaders and senior officials, gathered in central Kyiv to mark the day of the Soviet-era Crimean Tatars’ mass deportation.

Russia shows no sign of abandoning Crimea, home to its Black Sea fleet, and has used the peninsula as a platform to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian targets.

Kyiv is planning to launch a counteroffensive against Russian forces and hopes it will change the dynamics of the war that has raged since Moscow invaded Ukraine over 14 months ago. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said that seizing the peninsula back from Russia was one of its key war aims.

Zelenskyy and other officials held a minute of silence to remember victims of the 1944 deportation of some 200,000 Crimean Tatars to Siberia and Central Asia under the orders of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

In this context, he said Ukraine worked hard to liberate Crimean Tatars who were mistreated in Russia.

Moscow has denied accusations of human rights abuses in Crimea and says a referendum held after Russian forces seized the peninsula nine years ago showed Crimeans genuinely want to be part of Russia.

The referendum is not recognized by most countries in the world.