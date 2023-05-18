Devastating floods in Italy wreck houses and farms killing at least 13

Floods that killed at least 13 people in Italy’s northern Emilia-Romagna region have caused billions of euros’ worth of damage and hit agriculture particularly hard, the regional governor said on Thursday, May 18.



Torrential rains this week devastated the eastern side of the region, known as Romagna, with up to 300 landslides, 23 overflowing rivers, some 400 roads damaged or destroyed, and 42 flooded municipalities.

“We are facing a new earthquake,” Emilia-Romagna President Stefano Bonaccini told reporters, recalling the seismic events that struck the region in 2012, destroying thousands of homes.

Noting that since then “almost everything” had been rebuilt, Bonaccini said, “that experience showed us that it can be done, and we will rebuild everything (again), I am sure of that.”

The death toll rose to 13 on Thursday when four more bodies were found. In the small town of Russi two people, aged 73 and 71, were found dead together in their home, local authorities said.

According to the Coldiretti agricultural association, more than 5,000 farms were left under water in the region, which includes a so-called “Fruit Valley”, as well as corn and grain fields.

“We had already estimated almost 1 bln euros of damage (from those floods), so imagine how much the figure will rise” with the new disaster, Bonaccini said, adding it was too early to give precise figures.

The floods are the latest in a series of extreme weather events that have slammed Italy over the past year, as once exceptional disasters are now becoming a regular part of life.

The government has promised an extra EUR 20 mln (USD 22 mln) in emergency aid, on top of the EUR 10 mln allocated in response to previous floods two weeks ago, which killed at least two people.

At least 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes, and many of those who remained in flooded areas were left with no electricity. One of the dead was swept away from her home and washed up on a beach some 20 kilometers (km) away.

With the floods disrupting road and rail transport across the region, airport workers’ unions agreed to postpone a strike that was planned for Friday following a request from the government.