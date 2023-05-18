NATO Chief expects allies to spend 2% of GDP on defense

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday, May 18, that he expects member states to agree on a new investment pledge of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, in July.



NATO countries need to “commit more”, Stoltenberg said during a joint press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon.

“I welcome the recent increase in Portugal’s defense spending, but all our allies need to do more,” he added.

According to estimates in the NATO secretary-general’s annual report released in March, Portugal spent 1.38 percent of GDP on defense in 2022, an increase for the prior year, but still below the target of 2 percent of GDP outlined by NATO.

For this year, the Portuguese government plans to increase spending to 1.66 percent- a goal that was initially set for 2024 – and reach 2 percent by the end of the decade, Defence Minister Helena Carreiras said in February.

Meanwhile, Costa said that as a founding country of NATO, Portugal “remains faithful to the values it has assumed.”

The NATO chief has repeatedly urged allies to speed up increases in defense spending as the world had “become more dangerous” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Seven of the alliance’s 30 countries met the current 2 percent of GDP goal in 2022 – one fewer than in 2021, before the war in Ukraine, according to the secretary-general’s report.

Stoltenberg said that at the Vilnius summit on July 11-12, the alliance would send a “strong signal of support” for Ukraine.

“I expect our allies will agree to a multi-year assistance program to enable Ukraine to transition from the Soviet era to NATO doctrines, equipment and training and achieve interoperability with NATO allies,” he added.