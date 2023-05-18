Russia suffering biggest labor shortage since 1996: report

More than a third of Russian industrial enterprises are facing a shortage of workers. According to Politico, the labor deficit has been mostly caused by Russia’s mobilization, introduced due to its invasion of Ukraine.

The portal cited data from a survey conducted by Russia’s Yegor Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy among some 1,000 managers of industrial enterprises. They show that in April 2023, 35% of companies were facing a labor shortage. “Russia has recorded its worst labor shortage since President Vladimir Putin first came to power,” Politico wrote.

Sergey Tsukhlo, a representative of the institute, said that the country’s labor shortage is a “deep and long-term problem” that is hampering the country’s industrial growth and that it is related to the “partial mobilization” announced in September.

The shortage of human resources is most evident in the light industry and mechanical engineering, Tsukhlo said, adding that the exiting of brands that generated many jobs, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks from the Russian market has created opportunities for local entrepreneurs. However, he stressed “there is simply no one to produce” to drive the Russian economy.

The Politico website recalled how Putin in April admitted that the country he rules “does not have enough workers,” and how Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said in March that training and labor productivity issues are now becoming “a question of survival” in Russia.