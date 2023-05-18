Sudan’s capital pounded by airstrikes as clashes flare-up

Heavy air strikes pounded southern areas of Sudan’s capital on Thursday, May 18, as clashes flared near a military camp, witnesses said, in fighting that has displaced nearly 1 million people and left residents of Khartoum struggling to survive.



Fighting continues in Sudan as rival factions fail to reach a truce

Air strikes by the army targeting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were heard across several residential neighborhoods in southern Khartoum, including near the Taiba camp, while a police reserve force aligned with the army battled the RSF on the ground, the witnesses said.

The army has mainly used air power and heavy artillery as it tries to drive back the RSF, which spread out across large areas of Khartoum and its adjoining cities of Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile after fighting erupted on April 15.

“The bombardment and the clashes don’t stop and there’s no way to flee from our homes. All our money is gone,” said Salah el-Din Othman, a 35-year-old resident of Khartoum.

Violence has also flared in Darfur in western Sudan and in North Kordofan State, and other parts of the country, but the power struggle has been focused on the capital.

Aid supplies looted

The U.N. said on Wednesday that more than half of Sudan’s 46 mln population needed humanitarian assistance and protection, launching a USD 3 bn aid appeal.

It also said it had received reports of “horrific gender-based violence” in Sudan.

The Emergency Lawyers, an activist legal group, said in a statement that armed men had entered a university in Omdurman located in an area controlled by the RSF on Saturday and raped two women. The victims were foreigners.

The Darfur Bar Association, a human rights organization, said on Tuesday they had spoken to three women who said they were raped after they ventured into central Khartoum searching for food supplies, without specifying who was involved.

The latest conflict broke out after disputes over plans for the RSF to join the army and over the future chain of command under an internationally backed deal for a political transition towards civilian rule.

Talks mediated by the United States and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah have so far failed to secure a ceasefire.