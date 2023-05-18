Russian imperialism must be stopped says foreign minister

Zbigniew Rau was speaking at the Strategic Ark 2023 conference in Warsaw on Thursday, organised by the Polish Institute of International Affairs.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister has called on the West to “stop Russian imperialism”.

Zbigniew Rau was speaking at the Strategic Ark 2023 conference in Warsaw on Thursday, organised by the Polish Institute of International Affairs.

“We must stop Russian imperialism. We must go beyond declarations, we must speak with one voice, including at the United Nations forum,” said Rau at the conference, which was also attended by Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister.

“Russia is strong in its actions, we must act similarly,” he continued. “The question is how to achieve this unity,” said Rau. “We definitely need to strengthen our efforts, show that they are not empty declarations.”