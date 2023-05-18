G7 nations to discuss diamond trade sanctions on Russia

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations will discuss how to trace the Russian diamond trade at a summit this week with the aim of imposing restrictions at a later stage, an EU official told reporters on Thursday during a press briefing.

The official said there would not be an agreement at this stage, but he was confident that talks between leaders in Hiroshima, Japan, between May 19-21 would open the door to putting a tracing mechanism in place before restrictions were implemented.

The precious gem issue

Poland in April presented a proposal for a new set of sanctions on Russia for waging war against Ukraine, including oil and diamond imports, but the debate over the precious gems has been complex in the European Union.

Russian diamonds aren't forever. European Union is "confident" that a plan for sanctioning Russian diamonds will be put in place at upcoming #G7 meeting in Japan, according to a senior EU official. Russia has world's largest diamond mining company Alrosa https://t.co/HVc22tR5W0 pic.twitter.com/SdoFiup64W

— Glasnost Gone (@GlasnostGone) May 18, 2023

While some states have called for sanctions, Belgium – home to the world’s biggest diamond trading hub in Antwerp – has rejected restrictions.

The Antwerp World Diamond Center has said sanctions would take away some 30% of its business and benefit rival trade hubs, adding that clients should be allowed to decide for themselves if they wanted Russian gems.

Concern among G7 nations is that a reduction in diamond trade could see traders turn to other diamond trading centers such as the United Arab Emirates and India before taking their product to the lucrative U.S. market.

Two G7 officials said the idea was to develop new tracking technologies to be able to identify the sources of the diamonds, something that would take time and would make imposing sanctions difficult in the short term.

The aim would be to reduce Russian diamond trade in the immediate term, they said.

The EU official said that given the size of the market, there would need to be a broader discussion with countries such as this year’s G20 host India, which do not necessarily fully back Western sanctions on Russia. India’s prime minister has also been invited to the G7 summit.