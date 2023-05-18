More and more Poles are feeling safe in their country

Some 88% of Poles say they feel safe in their own country, while 96% believe the same is true about their neighborhood, an annual survey conducted by the CBOS pollster has shown.

According to the poll, only 9% of the respondents say they feel unsafe, while 3% have no opinion.

“Compared to the previous year, we have seen a significant increase in the feeling of safety among Poles as the share of those who consider Poland as a safe country has increased by 5 percentage points and the share of those with the opposite opinion has decreased by 4 percentage points,” CBOS said on Thursday.

Only 3% of Poles, one percentage point less than last year, think their neighborhood, housing district, or town, is dangerous.

36% of respondents are afraid they could become a victim of crime, down 4 percentage points compared to last year, while 61%, down 3 percentage points, do not share such concerns.

83% say they have not experienced a crime against them in the last five years. 12% have experienced theft, 5% a break-in and 2% suffered physical harm.

Only 1% say they have been mugged and robbed over the past five years, while 4% said they have suffered mobbing, fraud, data leaks or extortion.

Poland has also recently become a safe haven for Ukrainian refugees, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Many refugees from Ukraine have found safety in Poland.

Dedicated protection staff like Svitlana are helping them to rebuild their lives. pic.twitter.com/OttzAbCUS5

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) May 15, 2023

According to data from the UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR), Poland has welcomed more than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war.