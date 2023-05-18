We know well how to expose Russian propaganda: TVP World Director for Kyiv Post

The director of TVP World, Filip Styczyński was recently interviewed by the chief editor of the Kyiv Post, Jason Jay Smart. The discussion centered on the channel’s counteraction of Russia’s propaganda, and how TVP World in being a Central European channel is much better placed to inform a global audience on Russia’s aggression.



In his interview, Director Styczyński said that TVP World not only speaks for Poland, but also brings the perspective of Eastern and Central Europe at large. This is a particularly important development given the fact that prior to this most of what was written about Central and Eastern Europe was by Western journalists, who were at times oblivious of ground realities. But with the emergence of TVP World, Central/Eastern Europeans now have a voice and platform of their own and can speak for themselves.

He also added that as Central and Eastern Europeans, we share a long, tumultuous history with Russia and have a better grasp of the Russian aggression as opposed to Europeans farther out. In this way, he pointed out, Poles are naturally better prepared in resisting Russian propaganda.

He mentioned that despite Russia attempting to wedge a divide between Poles and Ukranians, it ultimately failed since Poland from the very beginning of the war had opened its doors to the Ukrainians. More than 7 million Ukrainian refugees have come to Poland and Polish people welcomed them with such open hearts that there isn’t a single refugee camp in Poland, a phenomenon which is quite unprecedented given the circumstances.

He also noted how TVP World’s exposure of Russian propaganda did not begin with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but the process had been taking place for many years prior.

“And since we are well acquainted with how Russian propaganda works, we are better poised to counteract it than other Western countries,” he stated.

Last but not least, as for the future prospects of TVP World, Director Styczyński said that although the channel is relatively new, its future already looks bright seeing how many journalists from across Europe and the U.S. have been expressing their willingness to work with the channel. Added to this, viewers appreciate the informative and well-grounded insights provided by the channel, and this has particularly been the case with the Russo-Ukraine conflict where TVP World has its own journalists and reporters on the ground in Ukraine.