Polish mountaineer, husband of multiple Olympic medalist, dies in Alps

Polish mountaineer Kacper Tekieli, husband of Justyna Kowalczyk-Tekieli, a renowned cross-country skier, has died in a landslide in the Swiss Alps, as reported by independent websites DTS24.pl and Tatromaniak.pl.

Greatest Polish mountaineer commemorated on 30th anniversary of tragic death

see more

This tragic news was confirmed during an interview with Eurosport by Jerzy Natkański, director of the Jerzy Kukuczka Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation.

Kacper Tekieli was born on November 23, 1984, in Gdańsk, northern Poland. He was always involved in sport climbing. In 2020, he climbed the 14 peaks of the Great Crown of the Tatra Mountains in 37.5 hours. In 2021, together with Maciej Ciesielski and Piotr Sułowski, he made the first-ever winter passage of the Expander, the four, most famous Tatra climbing routes. He also took part in expeditions to the Himalayas.

A tragic death

On May 9, via social media, he reported on his next expeditions in the Swiss Alps. But as reported by the DTS24.pl and Tatromaniak.pl portals, Tekieli tragically died in the Jungfrau region. Moreover, Jerzy Natkański, director of the Polish Mountaineering Support Foundation, conveyed that the Polish mountaineer died in an avalanche.

“He died tragically in the mountains. A well-known Polish climber Andrzej Bargiel tried to rescue him,” Dawid Kulig, a journalist for the DTS24.pl portal reported in an interview with WP SportoweFakty.

Kacper Tekieli was staying in Switzerland with his family, where he was pursuing an ambitious feat to climb all 82 four-thousand-meter peaks in the Alps.

Jungfrau (4,158 meters above sea level) is the third-highest peak in the Bernese Alps and was one of these peaks Tekieli was trying to climb.