Is an atomic war coming? Report from an American think tank

What will happen when China strikes Taiwan, when Iran acquires nuclear weapons and attacks Israel, when Russia achieves success in Ukraine through the use of tactical nuclear weapons?

When at the beginning of the report titled “Alternative Scenarios of Nuclear Future,” funded by American government funds, there is a note stating that the views expressed in it belong solely to the authors and do not necessarily reflect the position of the Department of Defense and the United States government, it can be highly probable that there are opinions included that officials do not want to express officially.

Such a report has just been released, and it was likely not by chance that it was published on 8 May 2023, which is the anniversary of the end of World War II celebrated in the West. It was signed by a trio of analysts from the team that created the Nuclear Issues Project (PONI) 20 years ago, and it was produced by the renowned think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies), which has close ties to the American administration. Intellectual fuel was provided by a group of experts, not only from the United States, who, for understandable reasons, were presented only as “experts.”

Will NATO survive?

The task set by the authors of the report was ambitious: to determine what will be most important for nuclear competition in the upcoming decade. Since some assumptions had to be made, it was established that Putin would still be in power in Russia and Xi in China in 10 years, while Iran would not have produced nuclear weapons, and no new country possessing nuclear weapons would emerge in the world.

However, at least the latter assumption seems inaccurate, as among observers, the opinion is becoming increasingly prevalent that the ayatollahs will produce a bomb in a few months. How will their neighbours react, especially Saudi Arabia? Will they not want to possess the same capabilities as their regional competitor? That is the question!

It is also doubtful whether Vladimir Vladimirovich will survive in the Kremlin for so long, although from the perspective of nuclear rivalry, the name of the head of the ruling clique in Russia is rather secondary. In contrast, Chairman Xi appears to be a more enduring figure in the international landscape. To make things more difficult, it was also assumed that the leaders of both authoritarian powers would face strong internal pressure to achieve their goals, which in each case would be the “greatness” of their country, whatever that may mean.

Another assumption that seems obvious to us but seeing it in print sends a shiver of unpleasant emotion down the spine of a reader residing in Eastern Europe is that “the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will continue to exist.” American analysts also assumed the existence of alliances between the United States and countries in Southeast Asia.

So, there are numerous assumptions, and they are debatable. However, the American analysts did not intend to engage in predicting the future; rather, they wanted to determine what their government should do to minimise the risk of a nuclear conflict. Therefore, they adopted relatively conservative and rather unfavourable assumptions. Perhaps rightly so.

How many warheads does each country have?

The fundamental observation shaping the understanding of processes in the upcoming decade is that China is joining the ranks of major nuclear powers. This applies to both the number of warheads and the diversity and capabilities of delivery systems. After all, what good is possessing the largest nuclear payloads if one is unable to deliver them quickly and efficiently to the intended targets after determining which objectives should be attacked?

A true nuclear power must have an entire system in place: from threat reconnaissance to secure command transmission, ensuring that the decision is conveyed accurately to the executing soldiers, all the way to the missile that will destroy the designated target. China has all of this, and the only thing that sets it apart from the United States and Russia is the size of its arsenal.

Exactly how many warheads China currently possesses is a question that nobody outside of the People’s Liberation Army’s staff can answer. Chinese military officials, like those in almost any army worldwide, are generally not inclined to share such information with outsiders. Frankly, most military staff rarely disclose precise details of such information.

Recently, a publication endorsed by the former head of the Strategy Department at the CSIS think tank, Anthony H. Cordesman, appeared on the think tank’s website. It compiled up-to-date information on the arsenals of all countries officially and unofficially possessing nuclear weapons. The data was based on multiple sources, and at times, these sources differed significantly.

Regarding China, it is believed that they have no fewer than 350 warheads, but not more than 410. What is noteworthy is the significant acceleration of their efforts in building new warheads. Within the first two years of the pandemic, i.e., 2020-21, China aimed to produce as many as 118 warheads. The US Department of Defense predicts that at this pace, China will exceed 1500 warheads by 2035. At that point, they will be at a similar level to the United States and Russia, which possess significantly more warheads but have deployed them operationally at around 1670 each.

In the upcoming decade, we will therefore have three major camps possessing nuclear weapons. These will be democratic states, namely the United States, France, and the United Kingdom, with 1670, 290, and 225 warheads respectively. Russia will have 1674 warheads, and China, which will intensively increase their number to achieve parity by the end of this period, although they will already be a formidable competitor earlier on.

It goes without saying that the advantage of the democratic camp over each of its non-democratic adversaries is purely theoretical, just as the advantage of the non-democratic camp as a whole over the West. However, it is worth mentioning Cordesman’s observation that for the United States, “any conflict with either Russia or China would make the power remaining outside the conflict the actual winner of a global nuclear exchange.” It is a sobering thought.

Nuclear future

So what will shape the “nuclear future”? A panel of experts gathered by CSIS analysts identified 11 trends, which they divided into three main groups. The first group is related to broad capabilities of influence: from the increase in the number and variety of weapon types, not limited to nuclear weapons alone, to the development of their precision, and the increased impact of widely available sources of information, including social media, which can be used to spread disinformation. Nuclear competition will not be limited to counting kilotons and missile ranges alone. Equally important will be the potential social unrest caused by the dissemination of falsified information on the internet.

Click here to read the full article.

By Robert Bogdański

Translated by jz