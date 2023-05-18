Czech freedom fighters. Petruška Šustrová and others

Despite the historic and political significance of the events unfolding on the banks of the Vltava river, the demise of communism in Czechoslovakia appeared surreal and almost impossible to fathom.

The shared experience of communism and the fight against it is one of the strongest unifying factors between Poles and Czechs. Despite their disparate modern histories, which have taken vastly different paths, this historic common denominator is one of the few things that connects them. Despite the similarities between the two languages, it remains one of the most significant shared elements between the societies. The shared fate under communism forged real bonds between them, which served to temper older and more profound animosities and differences. This is a remarkable feat, particularly in Central Europe, and should be recognized as such.

It is on this foundation that a new, “Visegrad” definition of Central Europe has been built, whose founding legend is the cooperation “across borders” of opposition circles from individual countries (and above all Poles and Czechs). A key role in this story is undoubtedly played by the Polish “Solidarity” trade union movement as an inspiration for action and a source of know-how, and then also as the main initiator of the establishment of mutual relations in the region.

Within this sphere of ideas, on the other hand, both societies were united by the conviction – expressed at the same time by Kundera, Miłosz and others – of a common belonging to the “hijacked West.” And if we think of figures who symbolise this connection, one of the first to come to mind would be Petruška Šustrová.

The farewell ceremony for this illustrious figure of the Czech dissident movement will take place on 17 May, 2023, the day before her 76th birthday, at the Catholic Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, located in Prague’s Vinohrady district. This church held great significance for her as she had been a dedicated parishioner for many years. Her passing marks the end of an era for an entire generation of Czechs who admired Poland as a symbol of hope. Her legacy will be remembered and celebrated by those who knew her, and her contributions to the Czech and Polish communities will continue to inspire future generations.

She talked many times about her first “physical” encounter with Poland when she found herself in Warsaw for All Souls’ Day in 1989. She was touched by the hundreds of candles lit at graves, monuments and plaques related to the Warsaw Uprising, which made a huge impression on her. “There was nothing on the shop shelves, but Warsaw was full of flowers and candles.”

Then – in November 1989 – she was in Wrocław to attend the “Central Europe at the Crossroads” conference combined with the “Festival of Czechoslovak Independent Culture”. The latter was a meeting of Czech political émigrés with representatives of the domestic opposition organised by the Polish structures of the Polish-Czechoslovak Solidarity movement. This was a key time because the regime still seemed to be holding firm in Prague and Bratislava and there was nothing to indicate that in a few weeks, Vaclav Havel would become president. “[I then returned] from this land of freedom to a grim police state” with the conviction that the end of communism was near, she later recalled. “They considered me a fantasist.”

But Poland had been present in Šustrova’s life much earlier. It was a key part of the entire Czech dissident movement. A few years ago, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the introduction of martial law in Poland, she recalled: “I will never forget how on 13 December 1981 I found out about what was happening in Poland. For us, Poland was something terribly important. We hoped that something could be done about the system.”

The difference in the situation of the two countries under communism is easily seen in the very names used. The Czechs always speak of “dissidents” and not of “oppositionists”’ because, between the publication of Charter 77, until the Velvet Revolution, there were a maximum of a few hundred – or at most a few thousand – people nationwide.

As the most eminent expert on the subject, Łukasz Kamiński, rightly points out, we should keep in mind that the cycles of development of Polish and Czech communism were not synchronised. For Czechs, a moment comparable to August 1980 in Poland was the Prague Spring and events in 1968-1969. The brutal pacification of this mass and almost community-wide strive for “socialism with a human face” (the so-called normalisation) meant that, until November 1989, opponents of the regime were exclusively particularly courageous, determined individuals, isolated from the majority of society.

The reach and precision of the Czechoslovak regime’s penetration into society were far more extensive than those in Poland. The degree of control exerted over society during the 1970s and 1980s was unparalleled. The regime’s interference in the lives of individuals and the families of those who dared to challenge the system, even in the slightest manner, may have been immeasurably greater. The grip on society was all-encompassing, and its impact on the daily lives of citizens cannot be overstated.

By Maciej Ruczaj

Translated by Roberto Galea