A story out of the X-Files in Kraków. Jagiellonian University’s founding documents disappeared.

Could the parchments have been devoured by springtails? Maybe they have rotted? Or they were successfully hidden from the Nazis and then from the communists. Who knows? Urban legends and facts are told by historian Artur Wójcik from the Jagiellonian University (UJ) Museum. As he says, anything can happen in Kraków: – Karol Estreicher created a monument, “the medieval motto of UJ”: Plus ratio quam vis (Reason means more than might) which was placed on the portal leading to the Copernicus Hall of the Collegium Maius.

TVP WEEKLY: On May 12, we are celebrating the fact that 659 years ago Casimir the Great founded a university in Kraków, later to be known as “Jagiellonian”. A non-round anniversary, but those attending the event would like to see a founding document or any other charter signed by the king. Is that possible?

ARTUR WÓJCIK: Yes, provided that the visitors to the UJ Museum or those attending the ceremony – here in Kraków we love anniversaries because apart from the Catholic Church it is perhaps the oldest company in Poland – as we say today – with an unchanged brand – are content to view a post-war copy. It was made from photographs of the original document taken in 1900, when the 500th anniversary of the second foundation, by Władysław Jagiełło, was celebrated. On the other hand, the originals of both of the aforementioned foundations of my Alma Mater, do not exist, as they disappeared during WWII. This story is long, full of dramatic twists and mysterious, and the main role is played by figures as significant for the history of Poland and our museology as Karol Estreicher. This leads to the emergence of urban legends and even conspiracy theories in Kraków. So it has to be told from the beginning. Especially since I have recently managed to track down a report in the National Archives in Kraków that dispels a lot of doubts about what happened to these medieval parchments.

During the war, many priceless items disappeared in our country, as it can be seen, also from Kraków, which was not destroyed by bombing or flamethrowers. Disappeared or was stolen. The book that the Minister of Culture and National Heritage, prof. Piotr Gliński recently presented to the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is rather on the thick side.

However, in this case, we can rule out robbery by the Germans. But one thing at a time: on May 12, 1364, Casimir the Great issued the charter of the Studium generale in Kraków. This is how a new institution appeared on Polish lands, and it was a royal institution, because the last king of Poland from the Piast dynasty established it by his decision and wanted to finance it from his treasury. This document was soon confirmed by a special papal bull, without which the institution could not exist as a university. It is worth mentioning here that in the Middle Ages, universities usually had four faculties where young people could study: liberal arts, medicine, law and theology. Interestingly, the theological faculty is not mentioned in the foundation document of Casimir the Great. It was established only in 1397. Historians still argue why it happened. The simplest explanation is that it was the most important university department and no one could teach there. It is not enough to establish a chair, you also need to have someone to take it. Bricks won’t give a lecture. Neither then, nor today.

Click here to read the full article.

By Magdalena Kawalec-Segond

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki