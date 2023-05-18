New Walls in Berlin

The top brands and labels and trendy boutiques are fast disappearing from the city centre. Moreover, art galleries have moved from tourist areas. Remaining are more Half Prices and TK Maxxes or large shopping malls where you can find those product that have been discarded by the recognised brands and that no-one wants to buy.

The pandemic made it certain that we did not visit Berlin for three years. A place that for two decades was the destination both for long and weekend breaks. We wanted to stroll and go to exhibitions and observe the changes.

First impressions: better still, more comfortable and more on a more human scale, and more beautiful with the spring air always renewing optimism and charm. The positives; no billboards. Hoardings, tasteless and large format, the curse of Polish cities have disappeared. In contrast Warsaw, the Polish capital to boot, looks like a provincial suburb, not to say anything of its dirt

I’d lie if I were to praise the aesthetics of the road from Brandenburg airport (opened at last in November 2020). The soundproofing panels are so boring by the A113, that its only through sheer force of will that you don’t fall asleep, especially in a drizzle.

Human scale

You can’t get bored in the Mitte or down town. Building after building is undergoing refurbishment. Works are undertaken behind screens that hide the scaffolding, not beautiful but discreet. Well what’s important? In between the old tenement houses are new buildings, new norms but ones that do not contradict the fabric of the capital.

There’s no pathological property development, that particularly Polish plague. In Berlin the urbanistic order has been preserved, despite the difficult problem of merging the post-communist districts with those of the West. No one builds the nightmarish and dehumanised “glass houses” in which corporations nest and where there is no sign of social life.

Berlin keeps the human scale, especially in both commercial and residential areas. The ground floor teems with life- cafes, bars, restaurants with world cuisine, shops and service points. No problem then to see that visitors and locals move around on foot and visit bars whose prices do not lead to stupor.

Even in those places where the great companies and banks have their headquarters, buildings keep their individualism that makes navigation in the streets easier. They are built at a respectful distance from each other and designed so as not to ruin the surrounding greenery. The magnificent parks (with the Tiergarten and zoo in first place), squares, urban gardens and outside play areas are the best points about the German capital

Everything leads to life in Berlin being led at street level- irrespective of income. There is a new water activity. The Spree is a river with many tributaries and canals on which much happens…if weather permits. There are cruises along the river and the banks lend themselves to relaxation. There are walking paths that scooters and racing bikes cannot whizz along. You can stroll, swim (but not individually though only at given points), you can drink here and there on the riverbanks

Its perhaps obvious to most that there is no trading on Sundays. No one is complaining that a break with shopping jeopardises family life. The tradition of a family Sunday breakfast is cultivated and celebrated until the late afternoon. You can do this outside the home in a gastro place with a menu tailored to the needs of all generations.

Some outlets close after Sunday brunch but keep late hours during the rest of the week. The employees do deserve some Sunday break at least. The weekend rest is one of Germany’s best-kept traditions.

Shopping Tourism

I’ve praised Berlin. Now is the time for me to say what I don’t like. The German capital exposes deeper social divisions. It’s not on the scale of Moscow or Delhi. Here, it’s much more discreet. But there are points of friction. The rich have left the city centre and whare have they gone to…the swanky Wannsee.

By Monika Małkowska

Translated by Jan Darasz