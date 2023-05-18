Poland to charge Germany over waste removal

Poland plans to sue Germany in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over Berlin’s reluctance to remove 35,000 tonnes of waste illegally deposited in Poland, a government official said on Thursday.

Jacek Ozdoba, a deputy climate and environment minister, said Germany has been evading its responsibilities regarding the removal of the waste for several years now despite his ministry’s repeated requests.

“The Federal Republic of Germany has been evading some very fundamental things, like environmental care,” Ozdoba said. He added that Germany’s conduct in the matter violated EU treaties.

Ozdoba said Germany carried full responsibility in the matter, and voiced hope that Poland’s charge to the CJEU brings results.