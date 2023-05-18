The Birth of Homo Putinus. “Z” reminds of all fascist symbolism.

The membership of the Russian Youth Army is growing by leaps and bounds; last year it had 300,000 members. Now it has 1.3 million members. So the war has not stopped children from becoming members, nor has it stopped parents from allowing their children to become members. And I would say that the neo-pioneers are even more troubling because what they are learning is not just something for the Scouting movement. It’s explicit preparation for a kind of identity that connects young people to this history of sacrifice and martyrdom with notions of orthodox morality and spirituality. And it’s explicitly meant as a path to the military for young Russians, says Ian Garner, author of the book “Z Generation: Into the Heart of Russia’s Fascist Youth”.

TVP WEEKLY: It seems that your book will be very badly received by the Russians. Do you expect the name of Ian Garner to be blacklisted in Moscow?

IAN GARNER: Actually, I’m already blacklisted! I know I can’t travel to Russia, and that’s sad for me, of course, because I spent part of my youth in Russia, there are many great Russians, and the country isn’t 100% bad. But the reality is that right now I just don’t want to travel to Russia. Aside from the fact that I can’t travel, there is a risk that I’ll travel. We saw what happened to Evan Gershkovich (an American reporter arrested by the FSB on charges of espionage). But I don’t want to be confronted with Russians either. I lost friends because of the war, people I’ve known for a very long time. I’ve lost people I respect, with whom I cannot even talk morally, except for research purposes, when they confess to the war.

You have called the state-sponsored neo-pioneer movement fascist. Is that an overused word? You know that in Europe we call anyone “fascist” who doesn’t conform to the liberal way of thinking. So is the title “Generation Z: Into the Heart of Russia’s Fascist Youth” also justified?

The main tenet of fascism, as I understand it, and I took this from Umberto Eco, the Italian philosopher, is the idea that peace can only be achieved through conflict. And that’s particularly dangerous when it comes to Russia because of the country’s victim myth in which Russia sees itself as constantly under attack and constantly having to fight to make peace. So there is a fascist idea. The second point is a mixing of times and traditions. It’s very easy to look at today’s Russia and think: Well, many people are trying to restore the Soviet Union.



Does Putin give this hope?

He has talked about the end of the Soviet Union as a great geopolitical catastrophe. But he’s not trying to recreate the Soviet Union. He’s trying to create something that combines elements of an idealized past, a past that isn’t real. And that’s past that contains parts of the Soviet Union, parts of the Tsarist Empire, and parts of a kind of medieval fantasy and folklore, folk tales about bogatyrs, right? All of that is supposed to be brought together, and that’s the third point, you’re struggling to create this utopian world where all the best of the past, of a past that of course isn’t real, can be combined and somehow come true.

By Cezary Korycki