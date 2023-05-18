Polish veterans, officials commemorate victorious Battle of Monte Cassino

On the 79th anniversary of the victorious Battle of Monte Cassino, veterans, along with representatives of the government and diplomacy, commemorated General Władysław Anders in Cassino and laid wreaths at the monument of the 3rd Carpathian Rifle Division on the famous Hill 593.



The ceremony in front of General Władysław Anders’ bust in Cassino, organized by the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression and the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Italy, is part of the celebrations of the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino.

The event was attended by veterans of the Polish 2nd Corps, representatives of Polish authorities, including the Government Plenipotentiary for Polonia and Poles Abroad, Jan Dziedziczak, as well as the Polish diplomatic corps, Member of the European Parliament Joachim Brudziński, a state delegation, veterans from other military formations and opposition activists.

“We gather here today on the anniversary of the triumph of Polish arms at the monument of General Władysław Anders – a general of Polish hopes, a man who accomplished something truly exceptional and seemingly impossible,” said Jan Józef Kasprzyk, Head of the Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression, during the ceremony.

“He embodied this belief as one of the commanders of the Greater Poland Uprising, as one of the defenders of Poland against the Russian invasion in 1920, as the commander of the Cavalry Brigade fighting the Germans in 1939, and finally, as the commander of the Polish 2nd Corps,” he emphasized.

Jan Józef Kasprzyk emphasized that it was an extraordinary army. As he explained, it was an “army that triumphed here on the Apennine Peninsula, but at the same time, it was an army that a few years earlier consisted of emaciated slaves fighting for their lives in Soviet gulags. The army of slaves became an army of victors,” he added.

“Every time I stand next to this very monument of my father, General Władysław Anders, I am deeply moved,” emphasized Anna Maria Anders, the Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Italy, reminding that “a similar bust was installed in June 2021, in my presence, in the main hall of the National Army Museum in London.”

The ambassador expressed hope that “on the occasion of the next year’s 80th anniversary of the Battle of Monte Cassino, a similar monument, under which we are now standing, will be erected in two capitals dear to my heart: Warsaw and Rome, to remind us of the great deeds of my Father, who fought along with his soldiers ‘for our and your freedom’, for peace, which remains the highest good.”

“Today we meet in this special place, under these special circumstances, to honor veterans, to remind ourselves of the deep bonds of friendship that connect our city and the Polish nation, and also to remind ourselves of our immense gratitude to the heroic soldiers of the Polish 2nd Corps, who 79 years ago brought freedom not only to our city but also to the whole of Italy and Europe,” said Enzo Salera, the mayor of Cassino.

History



The Battle of Monte Cassino began on January 17, 1944, and consisted of multiple attempts to capture the crucial tactical point in the region, where the German army established fortifications in a historic abbey at the summit. From the hillside, the Germans were able to control the movements of the Allied forces in the valley and prevent them from advancing on Rome.

The Allied forces attempted to conquer Monte Cassino multiple times. The task was extremely dangerous and arduous, as the attacking army had to advance up a steep hill, under a constant barrage of artillery from the top.

Finally, on May 18, 1944, after an exhausting and bloody battle, the Polish II Corps under the command of General Władysław Anders captured the monastery and broke the line of German fortifications called “The Gustav Line”. This victory allowed the Allied forces to advance on Rome. In the uphill battle, 923 Polish soldiers lost their lives and 2,931 were wounded.

A British historian, Matthew Parker, claims that the Battle of Monte Cassino was the hardest-fought and bloodiest battle of WWII.

The Polish soldiers who died in the battle are buried at the cemetery located on the hillside of Monte Cassino.