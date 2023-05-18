Orientarium scoops Poland’s top architectural prize

The Orientarium ZOO Łódź has once again been honored with a prestigious award, this time winning the SARP 2023 Grand Prix.

The Orientarium ZOO Łódź has once again been honored with a prestigious award, this time winning the SARP 2023 Grand Prix – the most important architectural award in Poland.

Adding to the zoo’s previous accolades, which include being acknowledged by the European Property Awards 2022-2023 and the International Property Awards, the city’s Orientarium received its latest award earlier this week.

The competition, which recognizes projects completed in Poland during the previous calendar year, received an impressive 93 entries.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Arkadiusz Jaksa, president of Orientarium ZOO Łódź, said: “We are always pleased with the awards we receive. Specialists and architects in Poland and around the world appreciate our project and the way it has been integrated into the garden and the space around us.

“It is also important for us that our guests appreciate us. Last year, we were visited by a million people. This year, we hope that even more tourists and Łódź residents will be happy to visit us.”

The project was praised for its “cohesive design, seamless integration into its surroundings, and meticulous attention to detail.”Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The justification also hailed “the multidisciplinary nature of the investment.”Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

The competition, which recognizes projects completed in Poland during the previous calendar year, received an impressive 93 entries from which 19 were selected as finalists by the panel of jurors.

According to the justification, the Orientarium Pavilion designed by Szlachcic Architekci was praised for its “cohesive design, seamless integration into its surroundings, and meticulous attention to detail, despite its imposing scale.”

Despite its imposing scale, the project thrilled the panel of jurors.Orienatrium Lodz Zoo/press materials

Among its remarkable features is the oceanic zone with an underwater tunnel.Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Continuing, it added: “The multidisciplinary nature of the investment deserves recognition as it combines architecture with biology and the use of multimedia, which makes it possible to recreate inaccessible ecosystems found on the ocean floor, in thermal vents or in the mouth of an Indian river.”

Spanning an impressive area equivalent to nearly 10 full-size football pitches, the Orientarium in Łódź proudly holds the title of Poland’s largest facility of its kind and stands among the largest in Europe. Among its remarkable features is the oceanic zone with an underwater tunnel.