Sex in the kindergarten: plush beginnings and otherness in vogue

Until recently that no one would have believed that in a certain Western, tranquil, rich and stable country there are kindergarten classes where children are given plush genitals, male and, female, to play with. And that they are taught how to use and adjust them.

– You are making it up! – my friend shouted at me, convinced I was spreading some rubbish gossip, as nobody in their right mind would have invented anything like this. And she didn’t believe that it was possible to see those “toys” in the picture. That such games could be offered to children – for the sake of their good and development. And yet!

Neither she nor many others remembered the terrible damage were caused in this matter by the so-called “merry month of May”, i.e. the Paris May of’68 whose leaders after several years were still promoting – and implementing – insane theories about such sexual freedom that included children. People like Daniel Cohn-Bendit (a longtime MEP of the Greens, representing France and Germany in various terms of office), Bernard Couchner (an outstanding doctor and social worker, co-founder of the Doctors Without Borders and Médecins du Monde charity organizations, minister in various ministries, including foreign affairs) or Olivier Duhamel (at one time also a French MEP from the Socialist Party) should remain a symbol of perversion, depravity and hypocrisy at that, which made them act as “eagles of the revolution” while they were mere scoundrels. Filip Memches recently wrote about it in our pages, in the feature entitled: „the legacy of May ’68 has a dark side: the praise of paedophilia”, because it is a must to remind it and to warn against phenomena that have since grown considerably.

Schools are no loger ours

Similarly, only a few years ago, the first information about supposedly educational organisations – I am deliberately not naming them, because why would I want to publicise them? – which wanted to promote the so-called healthy sex education in schools and kindergartens, this information was received with incredulity and even laughter. Without parents’ knowledge and in the absence of teachers, because, after all, “teachers can make us feel uneasy”. So go on, boys and girls, we’ll tell you about the pleasures of life, just don’t tell anyone what we are talking about here!

But ordinary children just talk about their day in the evening. To mom, for example, or better yet, mom and dad. More and more parents, however, raised their heads – smelled the danger – and tried to speak out. Demands, above all, the right of parents to “raise their children in accordance with their own convictions. This upbringing should take into account the child’s level of maturity, as well as the child’s freedom of conscience and religion and his or her beliefs”. And this is a constitutional law, our fundamental law, Article 48!

By Barbara Sułek-Kowalska

Translated by Janusz Wąsowicz