Polish president calls for capital restrictions on Russia

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Russian capital should be banned abroad and investments in Russia should be stopped to curb Moscow’s capacity to wage its war against Ukraine, Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has said.

Duda made the statement at a conference devoted to the Russia-Ukraine conflict on Thursday.

Calling for more sanctions on Russia, both from the G7 and the EU, he said that their aim was to “completely stop Russian capital, to stop investment in Russia so that Russia can’t earn money from its natural resources.”

The president added that the fate of the world was being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. “Because Russia’s success would encourage other countries to implement their aggressive policies, we now need to strengthen support for global peace,” he said. “We need to prove that no-one can benefit from aggression.”

Commenting on the Nato summit, which will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12, Duda said he hoped “decisions will be made that will move Ukraine closer to membership in the Alliance.”

For the time being, he said, the West should be ready “to offer Ukraine professional guarantees of security.”