The fate of the world is at stake in Ukraine: Polish president at PISM Conference

"We must make the entire global community aware that the fate of the world is at stake in Ukraine. We need to create mechanisms that will ensure long-term support for Ukraine," said Polish President Andrzej Duda during the PISM Strategic Ark 2023 conference, which began on Thursday in Warsaw.



West must maintain solidarity with Ukraine: Polish president

It is necessary to maintain solidarity with embattled Ukraine for as long as necessary, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday during the ongoing…

President Duda began his speech by posing the question of how unity and solidarity in the West can be consolidated to strengthen support for Ukraine, exert further pressure on Russia, and confront the challenges.

“First and foremost, through active actions, continuing support for Ukraine in the military and humanitarian spheres. Secondly, by imposing further sanctions on Russia, both within the G7 group and the EU, By convincing those who are still undecided. We need to completely stop capital from flowing into Russia and halt investments on Russian territory so that Russia cannot profit from its resources,” Duda said.

Strong opening by @AndrzejDuda @prezydentpl at #StrategicArk : Russia must lose this war and understand that the free world will always stand united against aggression. To watch the conference live, tune in here: https://t.co/xwnXtYyNOw pic.twitter.com/judGLktFO9

— PISM Strategic Ark (@Strategic_Ark) May 18, 2023

As a third point, the president emphasized the need to make the entire global community aware that the fate of the world is at stake in Ukraine.

Prezydent @AndrzejDuda: Poland will continue to support strong US leadership in Europe, bolstering NATO's eastern flank and territorial enlargement of the Alliance and the European Union. This is the only way to ensure that Russian imperial ambitions do not come true.… pic.twitter.com/90s3sPkqkb

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) May 18, 2023

“Because the success of Russia would encourage other countries to implement their aggressive policies, we must strengthen support for global peace at this moment. We need to prove that no one can benefit from aggression. We must create mechanisms that will ensure long-term support for Ukraine, including financial support and defense assistance. This will send a clear signal to the world that justice can prevail and that any attempt to undermine the international order will ultimately fail,” emphasized the Polish president.

Zelenskyy addresses Strategic Ark



“We believe that decisions enabling Ukraine to join the Alliance will be made as early as July at the NATO summit in Vilnius,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the PISM Strategic Ark 2023 conference in Warsaw on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking remotely, reminded that the war initiated by Russia in Ukraine has been ongoing for over a year.

He stated, “We have no right to lose (this war), we cannot allow our resistance to weaken, we cannot afford to lose unity within our alliance. We must fight until the final victory,” emphasized the President of Ukraine.

He also recalled that on May 18th of last year, NATO received membership applications from Finland and Sweden. “And this perspective that NATO will continue to expand also gives Ukraine a chance, it gives Ukraine a sense that someday it will be able to join the Alliance,” Zelenskyy underlined.

PISM Strategic Ark



The two-day PISM Strategic Ark 2023 conference began in Warsaw on Thursday, with the participation of President Andrzej Duda, the Foreign Ministers of Poland and Ukraine – Zbigniew Rau and Dmytro Kuleba (remotely), as well as the Chief of the General Staff, General Rajmund Andrzejczak.

Navigare necesse est, the conference’s motto, refers to the fact that life goes on. The first conference last year brought together a number of outstanding strategists and professionals from all around the world who worked to discover solutions to these urgent problems.

The first installment of the Strategic Ark Conference in 2022 was an amazing success. Over 400 participants and media from around the world came to participate in the conference