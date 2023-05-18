Poland with trade surplus in Q1

Poland booked a EUR 2.9 billion trade surplus in Q1 2023, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said on Thursday citing data from the Central Statistical Office (GUS).

PIE wrote that the surplus was partly due to a nearly 16-percent rise in export prices and an only 11-percent rise in import prices. The institute noted that export prices rose most in the food and beverages segment, while import prices were kept down owing to falling fuel prices.

PIE also wrote that in Q1 2023, Germany was Poland’s chief foreign trade partner but imports fell by 0.9 pp to 20 percent. The share of second trade partner, China, fell by 1 percentage point (PP) year on year, and amounted to 13.5 percent.