Rail traffic suspended in Crimea after ‘outsiders’ cause derailment

Rail traffic has been suspended between Simferopol, the capital of the Crimean peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol after a freight train carrying grain derailed, the region’s Russian-installed leader said on Thursday.



The derailment was caused by “interference by outsiders”, Crimean Railways said in a statement.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Sergei Aksyonov said that wagons loaded with grain had derailed and no one had been injured.

Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

On Wednesday, Russia renewed the Black Sea grain deal, a Turkish-brokered accord that facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine on the Black Sea.