Ecuador’s president used ‘mutual destruction’ mechanism: expert

Ecuadorian political crisis has reached a new level. Among a rising crime rate, cartels running basically free, and accusations against President Lasso, he decided to press the cancel button and dissolve the National Assembly in a decree on Wednesday.



Ecuador president dissolves legislature, brings elections forward

Political analyst Jason Jay Smart explained the issue extensively, covering not only recent events in the Ecuadorian parliament but the overall situation in the country, which led to yesterday’s “mutual destruction” of governing bodies in Ecuador.