In Wednesday’s episode, our host David Kennedy started the program with our main
stories covering the EU’s latest draft of new sanctions against Russia – the eleventh since their invasion of Ukraine. Next, the Biden administration announced plans to start reserve purchases of oil, while the IMF has agreed to a USD 3 billion bailout for Ghana, which will go toward shoring up its central bank’s currency reserves. Stay with us till the end for stock updates.
Business Arena 17.05
