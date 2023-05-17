Israel locates secret drone base in Iran’s mountains

Israelis have located a secret underground drone base in the Zagros Mountains near the city of Shiraz in southwestern Iran, according to the Israeli non-governmental research center Alma, which publicly disclosed the information in a video material.

Chinese citizen accused of supplying materials for Iran ballistic missile

U.S. federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday that they had charged Chinese citizen Qiao Xiangjiang with violating U.S. sanctions in supplying…

see more

Alma, an Israeli think tank focused on geopolitics and security, claims that the underground base is located approximately 10 kilometers from a military airport.

The base is approximately 3 kilometers in length, and according to Alma’s experts, the entrance to it is near the city of Shiraz, where components for Shahed kamikaze drones are produced, the same type that Russia is currently using in Ukraine.

Satellite images show five silos for launching drones and reveal precise locations of tunnels leading to the base. Alma’s experts believe that the base could be a launch site for drone swarms capable of coordinated attacks, and its proximity to the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf poses a direct threat to the entire Middle East.

Drones launched from the base detected by Israelis can cover a distance of 2,000 kilometers, meaning they have a range that extends beyond Israel to areas such as Egypt, Georgia, and Pakistan.

The Iranian news portal Iran International reminded its readers on Wednesday that the joint military exercises conducted by Israel and the United States in January could have been part of preparations for a possible attack on, among other targets, the underground drone base.

Military experts believe that advanced swarm drone technology, which enables machines to make autonomous decisions based on shared information, could revolutionize the dynamics of military conflicts.