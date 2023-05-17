Bakhmut and Marinka remain the main points of combat operations. Russian forces have carried out 31 rocket attacks on Ukraine in hopes of delaying Ukraine’s counter offensive, some of which have killed and wounded civilians, destroyed homes, as well as a hospital in the region. Tune in to Wednesday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest update and footage from the front lines.
Military Mind 17.05
Bakhmut and Marinka remain the main points of combat operations. Russian forces have carried out 31 rocket attacks on Ukraine in hopes of delaying Ukraine’s counter offensive, some of which have killed and wounded civilians, destroyed homes, as well as a hospital in the region. Tune in to Wednesday’s edition of Military Mind for the latest update and footage from the front lines.