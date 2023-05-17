Meta to confront EU penalty over Facebook data transfer

Meta Platforms Inc. is anticipated to be hit with a record European Union (EU) privacy fine over the transfer of Facebook’s EU user data to U.S. servers, following non-compliance with a top EU court warning, according to two informed sources.

Meta to pay USD 725 mln settlement in data privacy class action

see more

The impending penalty is expected to exceed the previous record fine of 746 mln euros (USD 821.20 mln) issued to Amazon.com Inc. Meta has refrained from commenting on the issue, while the European Commission and the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) are yet to respond to requests for comments.

EU regulators, spearheaded by Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon, have been working on proscribing the legal mechanism that Facebook employs to transfer European user data. This move is prompted by apprehensions that U.S. intelligence agencies could gain access to this data.

In April, regulators stipulated that the Irish DPC had one month to issue an order blocking Facebook’s transatlantic data flows. The ban is expected to be in effect by mid-May.

In 2020, Europe’s highest court deemed an EU-US data transfer agreement invalid due to surveillance worries.

Meta issued a warning last year that if an order was made to ban the mechanism it uses for data transfers from Europe to the United States, it might have to discontinue Facebook services in Europe.