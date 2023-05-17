Estonian parliament votes to accept Ukraine’s NATO aspirations

On Wednesday, the Estonian parliament adopted a statement with a majority of 92 out of 101 votes in support of Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership, as reported by the newspaper “Postimees”.



According to the statement from Riigikogu, the unicameral parliament of Estonia, Ukraine’s accession to NATO is seen as the “only way to ensure a rule-based international order, lasting peace, and the security of democratic countries in Europe.”

🇪🇪🇺🇦 Riigikogu adopted a statement in support of Ukraine’s #NATO membership: https://t.co/Kg3N9ah6YM.#StandWithUkraine #VilniusSummit pic.twitter.com/YFCM7mykTb

— Riigikogu (@Riigikogu) May 17, 2023

The Estonian parliament also assessed that “the policy of spheres of influence in Europe still poses a threat to the continent’s security.”

Ukraine officially applied for NATO membership on September 30th 2022. Estonia has consistently expressed support for Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance and considers it necessary to plan specific steps in this regard during the NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11–12, 2023.

Since the beginning of last year, Riigikogu has adopted a total of five statements and one communication condemning Russia’s actions and expressing support for Ukraine.