Swiss lawmakers to probe Credit Suisse downfall

The Swiss parliament has decided to launch an inquiry into the collapse of Credit Suisse and its subsequent acquisition by UBS, as announced by Switzerland’s upper house on Wednesday.

The decision was triggered by the approval of two parliamentary sub-committees advocating for a comprehensive probe into the actions of the Swiss government, the central bank, and the financial market regulator prior to the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse.

The specific remit of the investigation and its member composition remain to be established. These decisions will be taken by both legislative chambers in their forthcoming sessions starting May 30.

The upper house office underscored the urgency of the investigation in a statement: “Given the enormity of the events and their financial ramifications, the establishment of a parliamentary commission is deemed necessary.” It suggested a broad investigative mandate to elucidate the chain of events that led to the emergency merger.

UBS, under a rescue plan executed over a March weekend by Swiss authorities, agreed to acquire Credit Suisse for 3 bln Swiss francs (USD 3.37 bln) in stock. Additionally, it agreed to bear potential losses up to 5 bln francs resulting from the dissolution of certain business sectors. This marks the first rescue of a global bank since the 2008 financial crisis.

Discussions may also explore the application of emergency laws to facilitate the government-led takeover.

The acquisition, backed by a colossal 200 bln Swiss francs (USD 225 bln) from the government, was aimed at averting a potential domino effect in the global financial system triggered by the collapse of Credit Suisse. Additionally, the Swiss government has agreed to absorb potential losses up to 9 bln francs that UBS may incur from the takeover.