Baltic States to bolster NATO’s air defense mission

The Baltic states will increase their contribution to the Baltic Air Policing Mission aimed at protecting the airspace of the region. The decision was made during a two-day meeting of defense ministers from these countries held in Latvia.

In the town of Jēkabpils, the defense ministers of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia – Arvydas Anušauskas, Ināra Mūrniece, and Hanno Pavkur – signed an agreement committing to increase spending on contingents of NATO military forces carrying out the Baltic Air Policing mission. It was there determined that the country hosting the foreign air forces will bear higher expenses.

Today 🇱🇻🇪🇪🇱🇹decided to significantly increase Host Nation Support, for the nations contributing to the #NATO Air Policing in the Baltic States &strengthened this commitment by signing updated joint cost-sharing agreement for hosting the NATO Air Policing [2/2] #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/6yCleRS3vM

— Ināra Mūrniece (@IMurniece) May 17, 2023

The head of the Lithuanian defense ministry emphasized that this mission is one of the best examples of how joint efforts can ensure security in the region.

“Of course, this requires the commitment of the host country to provide adequate support and infrastructure for the air forces that will arrive on its territory,” said Arvydas Anuszauskas, as quoted in the statement. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are also strengthening their cooperation in military training.

NATO Summit



In Jēkabpils, the ministers also discussed issues related to the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius and support for Ukraine.

The Baltic Air Policing Mission has been conducted in the Baltic States since 2004, when these countries joined NATO. Alliance aircraft ensures safety of their airspace since Vilnius, Riga, and Tallinn do not have their own air forces.