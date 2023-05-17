Ukraine claims Russian casualties exceed 200,000

Ukraine’s General Staff has made an announcement, stating that the total number of Russian soldiers killed or wounded during their full-scale invasion of Ukraine has now exceeded 200,000. This staggering figure surpasses the entire active armed forces of many NATO countries, marking a grim milestone in the conflict.



Among NATO nations, only the United States, Turkey, and France have larger military forces than the reported Russian casualties. In fact, even when combining the armies of the 16 countries with the fewest troops, their total falls short of the losses suffered by Russia.

Notably, the British Army, ranking fourth among NATO nations in terms of regular soldiers, has fewer troops than the reported Russian losses. This stark comparison underscores the severity of the conflict and the toll it has taken on Russia’s military.

The Ukrainian claim is supported by various sources. UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, estimated that Russia’s casualties, including both killed and wounded, had already surpassed 220,000.

Additionally, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a US analytical institute, estimated losses between 200,000 and 250,000, considering killed, wounded, and missing soldiers.

A comparison conducted by Ukraine’s Channel 24 revealed that the combined total of the smallest 16 NATO armies is only 193,000 regular soldiers. Moreover, 12 other countries have fewer troops than the losses Russia has endured since February 24, 2022.

These unprecedented Russian casualties highlight the intensity and severity of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.