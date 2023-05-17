Black Sea grain deal extended for two months

The Ukraine Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, one day before Russia would have been able to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.



Erdogan’s comments, made in a speech to officials in his ruling AK Party, came after the last ship left a Ukrainian port under the deal, a deal which allows for safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea and was due to expire on Thursday.

“The Black Sea grain corridor deal has been extended by two months with the efforts of Turkey,” he said in his televised speech, thanking the Russian and Ukrainian leaders and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres for their help.

Deal welcomed by Ukraine



Ukraine welcomes the extension of the Black Sea grain export deal, but says Russia must not be allowed to sabotage the agreement and must stop using food “as a weapon and blackmail”, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in reaction to the reached agreement.

“We hope that our partners will make every effort to ensure that the grain deal starts to work fully for the world’s food security,” he added.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the Black Sea deal for an initial 120 days in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters.

Moscow agreed to extend the Black Sea pact for a further 120 days in November, but then in March agreed to a 60-day extension unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met.

To convince Russia in July to allow Black Sea grain exports, the United Nations agreed at the same time to help Moscow with its own agricultural shipments for three years.