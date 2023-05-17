China shuts down 107,000 accounts in ‘misinformation’ crackdown

The Chinese Cyberspace Authority has embarked on a comprehensive “Internet cleansing” operation, dismantling 107,000 domestic social media accounts and eliminating 835,000 posts which China claimed to be “laden with inaccuracies”.



Beginning from April 6th, each online platform has been diligently executing its societal obligation by conducting extensive self-inspections and clean-up operations, as stated by the Cyberspace Authority.

Around 835,000 instances of “typical false information” were identified across different social media platforms. Topics of international relevance, such as war in the Middle East, alongside heavily debated domestic issues such as teen suicides, contradicting official police reports, were amongst the content deemed misleading.

During this April initiative, a staggering 107,000 social media accounts were shut down. The Authority’s review unearthed accounts that were allegedly masquerading as government media outlets, employing sophisticated artificial intelligence and computing techniques to spoof professional newscasters and TV studio environments.

A notable exception to the crackdown was observed on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, where disinformation related to Poland in the context of the Ukrainian conflict persisted. Notably, misleading hashtags and unverified news sourced from Russia remained unaddressed.

The rigorous clean-up operation aligns with a broader global struggle against the rise of online fake news, with nations worldwide implementing stringent laws to penalize offenders.

However, it’s important to note that the Chinese internet ecosystem is under the tight control of the communist regime. This includes an ongoing effort to suppress content deemed inappropriate by the state, as well as content found to be disturbing to societal order, or anything contradicting the official Chinese Communist Party narrative or deviating from socialist values.